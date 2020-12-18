UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till Jan 7

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till Jan 7

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till January 7.

The court summoned two more witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers appeared.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique completed cross examination from prosecution witness, Lahore Development Authority Deputy Director Aqsa, during the proceedings on Friday.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Qasir Ameen Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firmsunder the grab of consultancy services.

