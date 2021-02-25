UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till Mar 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:33 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till Mar 5

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 5.

Duty Judge Akmal Khan conducted the case proceedings due to absence of the judge concerned. Khawaja brothers appeared during the proceedings and got their attendance marked.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.

