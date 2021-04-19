Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till May 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till May 19.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till May 19.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings and adjourned the matter without any proceedings.

Khawaja brothers appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 9 prosecution witnesses yet, whereas the total number of witnesses is 130.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaisar Ameen Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.