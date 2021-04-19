UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon Case Till May 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:16 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon case till May 19

An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till May 19.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till May 19.

Duty Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings and adjourned the matter without any proceedings.

Khawaja brothers appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 9 prosecution witnesses yet, whereas the total number of witnesses is 130.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaisar Ameen Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique May From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Berlin Set to Continue Work With Paris on Ukrainia ..

56 seconds ago

All Indians Aged Over 18 to Become Eligible for CO ..

58 seconds ago

New master plan of Lahore to be finalized in a yea ..

59 seconds ago

DC Lakki visits vegetable markets

1 minute ago

'Record' explosives seizure in Denmark

1 minute ago

Fakhar chairs meeting review wheat output, cotton ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.