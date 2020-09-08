UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon City Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:24 PM

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till September 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till September 10.

Accountability Court Judge Nazir Ahmad Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers also appeared.

During the proceedings, the court expressed serious annoyance over non-appearance of prosecution witnesses. The court directed for ensuring the presence of the witnesses on the next date of hearing.

A report on behalf of Services Medical Superintendent about approver Qaiser Amin Butt's health was also submitted in the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses so far whereas total number of witnesses were 130.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former Railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

