Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Oct 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till October 2.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafqiue also appeared.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance due to his client's engagement in the National Assembly.

A report about Qaiser Amin Butt's health was also submitted in the court by Services Hospital Medical Superintendent.

The court directed for ensuring the presence of the witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till October 2 while allowing application of Saad Rafique for one-time exemption from personal appearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses so far whereas total number of witnesses were 130.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.