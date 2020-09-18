UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon City Reference Till Oct 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:26 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Oct 2

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till October 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City case against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till October 2.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafqiue also appeared.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance due to his client's engagement in the National Assembly.

A report about Qaiser Amin Butt's health was also submitted in the court by Services Hospital Medical Superintendent.

The court directed for ensuring the presence of the witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till October 2 while allowing application of Saad Rafique for one-time exemption from personal appearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses so far whereas total number of witnesses were 130.

The bureau had alleged that the Khawaja brothers through their "benamidars" and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue.

The project was later converted into a new housing project namely Paragon City Pvt Ltd, which NAB said was an illegal society and not approved by the Lahore Development Authority.

The former railways minister and his brother received monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the society through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services, it added.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique October From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Preliminary lists of delimitation of constituencie ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

3 minutes ago

Over 1.4 million children to be vaccinated during ..

3 minutes ago

US Commerce Chief Says TikTok Will Be Shut Down on ..

3 minutes ago

Protestors demand strict punishment for culprits o ..

8 minutes ago

US to ban TikTok downloads, block WeChat use

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.