UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon City Reference Till Feb 21

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Feb 21

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till February 21.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared and got their attendance marked.

The court recorded statements of four prosecution witnesses during Wednesday's proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing, February 21.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique February From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Russian Envoy Not Ruling Out Moscow-Washington Con ..

Russian Envoy Not Ruling Out Moscow-Washington Contacts at Highest Level

1 minute ago
 Macron Restored Domain Names for Election Campaign ..

Macron Restored Domain Names for Election Campaign Websites - Reports

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 45 beggars from city roads

Police arrest 45 beggars from city roads

3 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of cou ..

Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of country; PMD

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

3 minutes ago
 Computerization of official sectors vital for good ..

Computerization of official sectors vital for good governance: Governor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>