UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon City Reference Till Mar 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Mar 3

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 3.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared.

The court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses during Monday's proceedings, and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing, March 3.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique March From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

BPS teachers demand service structure

BPS teachers demand service structure

5 minutes ago
 Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of ..

Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of Conflict in Region - Red Cros ..

5 minutes ago
 OSCE Permanent Council Convenes Extraordinary Meet ..

OSCE Permanent Council Convenes Extraordinary Meeting in Vienna at Ukraine's Req ..

7 minutes ago
 Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $ ..

Kuwait Airways raises Airbus order to 31 jets in $6 bn deal

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov says to meet with Blinken Thursday ..

Russia's Lavrov says to meet with Blinken Thursday

7 minutes ago
 'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine confl ..

'No prospects' for peace plan to end Ukraine conflict: Putin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>