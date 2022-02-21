Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Mar 3

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 3.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared.

The court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses during Monday's proceedings, and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing, March 3.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.