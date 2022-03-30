UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Paragon City Reference Till April 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till April 11

An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till April 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till April 11.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day due to his engagements in Islamabad in connection with the National Assembly session.

At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Khawaja Saad Rafique from personal appearance.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination from three prosecution witnesses, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till April 11 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique April From Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

Biden to Speak With Zelenskyy at 14:45 GMT About F ..

Biden to Speak With Zelenskyy at 14:45 GMT About Further Support for Ukraine - W ..

1 minute ago
 Over 4Mln Ukrainians Leave Country Since February ..

Over 4Mln Ukrainians Leave Country Since February 24 - UNHCR

1 minute ago
 US, Czech Republic Taking Steps to Reduce Reliance ..

US, Czech Republic Taking Steps to Reduce Reliance on Russian Energy - Joint Sta ..

1 minute ago
 BRICS Countries Will Be Basis of New World Order - ..

BRICS Countries Will Be Basis of New World Order - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit Tik ..

Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit TikTok - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Govt policies to promote innovation, entrepreneurs ..

Govt policies to promote innovation, entrepreneurship in KP: Jhagra

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.