Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till April 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till April 11.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day due to his engagements in Islamabad in connection with the National Assembly session.

At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Khawaja Saad Rafique from personal appearance.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination from three prosecution witnesses, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till April 11 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had alleged that Khawaja brothers, through their 'benamidars' and with the abetment of former MPA Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the garb of consultancy services.