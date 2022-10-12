Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till Nov 1

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique, till November 1.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja brothers appeared and got their attendance marked. The accused - Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali - also appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail.

During the proceedings, the court recorded the statement of a key National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness, Qaisar Amin Butt, who submitted that the Khawaja brothers had got separated from the business at a very early stage. He said that Khawaja brothers did not play any role in the approval of the society from the authorities concerned, adding that the society's approval was obtained from Aziz Bhatti Town when he was a Nazim of Ravi Town.

He further submitted that no fraud was done in the society.

To a query, he submitted that Nadeem Zia was not a frontman of Khawaja Saad Rafique. He also submitted that he contested election from the constituency of Saad Rafique as an opposite candidate.

To another query, he submitted that he gave two statements before the magistrate as the bureau was not happy with his first statement. He submitted that the bureau obtained a statement of his choice by forcing him.

However, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the witness had retracted from his previous statement and it could not be admitted.

But, the court observed that the statement of the witness had been completed and now it could not be said that he concealed facts.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 1 and extended the interim bail of Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali till the next date of hearing.