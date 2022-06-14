Court adjourns hearing of Paragon reference till July 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon City reference against Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique till July 4.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared and got their attendance marked.

During the proceedings, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor produced two witnesses- Sohail Anwar and Zeshan, who were cross examined by the defence counsel.

The court, after the completion of cross examination, adjourned further hearing till July 4 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 38 witnessesso far whereas the total number of witnesses was 130.