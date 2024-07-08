Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of PTI' Founder, Bushra Marriage Case Till July 9

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9

The District and Sessions Court on Monday could not proceed with arguments in the appeals against the suspension of sentences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in illegal marriage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Monday could not proceed with arguments in the appeals against the suspension of sentences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in illegal marriage case.

The District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

The hearing of this case could not proceed due to the absence of Khawar Manika's lawyer and the court sought instructions from the Islamabad High Court on the adjournment of the case.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Murtaza Turi appeared before the court and requested for a short break, citing the need for senior lawyers to join.

Following this, the court adjourned the hearing for some time. Later, PTI lawyers Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gill, and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, PTI's founder lawyer Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court and completed his arguments while Khawar Manika's associate lawyer requested time from the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 9.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Marriage July Islamabad High Court From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

40 seconds ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

41 seconds ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

43 seconds ago
 Journalists served notices in contempt case

Journalists served notices in contempt case

2 minutes ago
 KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till J ..

KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till July 29

2 minutes ago
 New era of agricultural development to begin: Mini ..

New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani

21 minutes ago
NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern ..

NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan on July 8, 9

20 minutes ago
 PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on teleph ..

PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone

20 minutes ago
 Child Protection Bureau being further improved for ..

Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: S ..

20 minutes ago
 3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic acc ..

3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident

23 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

23 minutes ago
 European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan