Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The District and Sessions Court on Monday could not proceed with arguments in the appeals against the suspension of sentences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in illegal marriage case.

The District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case.

The hearing of this case could not proceed due to the absence of Khawar Manika's lawyer and the court sought instructions from the Islamabad High Court on the adjournment of the case.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Murtaza Turi appeared before the court and requested for a short break, citing the need for senior lawyers to join.

Following this, the court adjourned the hearing for some time. Later, PTI lawyers Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gill, and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the hearing, PTI's founder lawyer Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court and completed his arguments while Khawar Manika's associate lawyer requested time from the court.

The court adjourned the hearing till July 9.