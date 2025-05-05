Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of PTI Protest Case Till June 24

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing of PTI protest case till June 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of a complaint regarding injuries and deaths allegedly caused during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest on November 26, was adjourned to June 24.

The case involves allegations of injuries and fatalities during the political rally.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana adjourned the hearing due to a request from the lawyers representing PTI.

Initially, a junior lawyer requested May 24 as the next hearing date. He informed the judge that the senior counsel handling the case was unavailable.

However, shortly after his appearance, senior lawyers including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Latif Khosa, and Advocate Ali Bukhari entered the courtroom.

Khosa pointed out that the date requested did not reflect the legal team’s position and could potentially delay their arguments.

Addressing the court, Advocate Ali Bukhari offered an apology and clarified that the junior lawyer had acted independently and had misunderstood the situation.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana asked the senior lawyers which date would work for them. In response, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requested that the next hearing be scheduled for June 24. The court accepted the request and officially postponed the hearing to that date.

The complaint under discussion was filed in connection with the November 26 demonstration organized by PTI. The protest, which took place in the capital, drew large crowds and was followed by claims of violence, including reports of injuries and fatalities.

