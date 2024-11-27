Open Menu

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Punjab Assembly Illegal Recruitment Case Till Dec 11

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case till Dec 11

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case till December 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case till December 11.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, where the accused, who are currently on bail, appeared to mark their attendance. However, former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was absent from the hearing, while co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti could not be produced due to security concerns amid the prevailing law and order situation.

During the proceedings, a counsel representing Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption request, citing his client’s health condition and medical advice to rest.

The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing.

The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, accuses Parvez Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.

The court will now resume proceedings on December 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Law And Order December From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

12 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

13 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

16 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

16 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

16 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

7 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan