Court adjourns hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case till Dec 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case till December 11.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, where the accused, who are currently on bail, appeared to mark their attendance. However, former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was absent from the hearing, while co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti could not be produced due to security concerns amid the prevailing law and order situation.

During the proceedings, a counsel representing Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption request, citing his client’s health condition and medical advice to rest.

The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing.

The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, accuses Parvez Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.

The court will now resume proceedings on December 11.