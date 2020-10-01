UrduPoint.com
Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till 20th

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:16 PM

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till October 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till October 20.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the brief proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities did not produce Hamza Shehbaz.

The jail authorities submitted a report about Hamza's health and requested the court to exempt him from proceedings for Thursday. They further submitted Hamza Shehbaz's PCR test would be conducted soon and its report would also be submitted in the court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 20.

The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted had Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

