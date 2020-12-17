Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till Jan 7

(@FahadShabbir)

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till January 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till January 7.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz amid strict security.

A counsel on behalf of Hamza Shehbaz cross examined NAB witness during the proceedings.

The counsel stated that complete record had not been provided to them and pleaded with the court to issue directions for providing complete record.

However, the NAB prosecutor submitted that all case record had been annexed with the reference.

At this, the court rejected verbal request for provision of the record.

To which, the counsel submitted a written request for provision of the record.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 7, after it was told that Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Amjad Pervaiz could not appear due to his engagements in high court.

The court summoned three more NAB witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 millionfor the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case forbeing the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.