Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till Jan 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

An accountability court on Saturday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till January 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Saturday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till January 26.

The court recorded statements of two witnesses, Tariq Maqsood and Zulifqar, during the proceedings whereas counsel for the accused cross examined them.

The court summoned two more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz on expiry of his judicial remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the constructionof the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being thechief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

