Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till Mar 4

Wed 24th February 2021





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 4.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The court was requested to adjourn the proceedings due to absence of counsel for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

However, the court denied the request and recorded the statement of a prosecution witness.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 4 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also met Shehbaz Sharif at the accountability court premises whereas a large number of PML-N workers were also present on the occasion.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till March 4.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were produced before Duty Judge Akmal Khan who conducted the case proceedings in the absence of the judge concerned.

