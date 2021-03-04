UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till 11th

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 11th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills  case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till March 11.  Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

The court questioned jail authorities whether Shehbaz Sharif came back from Islamabad.

To this, a deputy superintendent jail submitted medical reports of Shehbaz Sharif and stated that Shehbaz Sharif came back from Islamabad at 3.00am. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif was experiencing back pain and having difficulty in movement. He submitted that the jail doctor had advised him rest and pleaded with the court to exempt Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance.

Shehbaz's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz also stated that a medical board had also advised rest to his client and pleaded with the court to exempt him from personal appearance.

Subsequently, the court granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif and summoned prosecution witnesses on the next date of hearing, March 11.

The court also asked Hamza Shehbaz to restrain party workers from raising slogans inside the court premises, adding that it was not an appropriate inside the court premises and it also caused disturbance in court work.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.  Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family till March 10.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hasasan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz also appeared and got his attendance marked.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Jail Doctor Money March Family From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

10 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

1 minute ago

Opposition's money-making politics causes damage t ..

1 minute ago

Two-day consultative workshop on antimicrobial res ..

1 minute ago

Belarus Ambassador visits UET Lahore

1 minute ago

Fresh opposition arrest in Benin ahead of vote

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.