Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till 21st

Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

An accountability court on Thursday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, till April 21

Duty Judge Asad Ali conducted the proceedings due to transfer of the concerned judge whereas the jail authorities also produced Shehbaz Sharif on expiry of his judicial remand.

A counsel for Hamza Shehbaz requested the court for grant of one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client while submitting a written application for the purpose.

He submitted that Hamza Shehbaz could not appear due to back pain.

At this, the court granted a one-time exemption to Hamza Shehbaz and adjourned further proceedings till April 21.

The court had indicted Hamza and his father former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in the case. As per reference, NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of a drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

