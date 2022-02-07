UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till 15th

An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till February 15

The court directed the counsel to complete his arguments on acquittal application of Hamza, on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared.

During the proceedings, Hamza's counsel advanced arguments on acquittal application of his client, saying that Hamza could not be convicted in the case as there was no evidence against him. He claimed that the case was based on mere assumptions.

However, Hamza Shehbaz's counsel could not complete his arguments on Monday. The court directed the counsel to advance his remaining arguments on the next date of hearing, February 15.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in the case. Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing case against Shehbaz Sharif and others till February 15.

A NAB prosecution witness, Sajjad Khan, was partially cross examined during the proceedings. The court summoned the witness again for completing the cross examination, on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbazin cases.

