UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills, Ashiana Iqbal References

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills, Ashiana Iqbal references

An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz till June 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz till June 4.

The court also adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme reference against PM Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary to the PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and others till June 4.

Accountability Court Judge Malik Muhammad Sajid Ali heard both the references.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and others appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

The court was apprised that the counsel for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz was busy before the Special Judge Central in connection with their bail petitions in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency.

At this, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others to leave and adjourned the case till June 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Federal Investigation Agency June Ahad Cheema Court Housing

Recent Stories

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Isla ..

First Int'l Education Conference concludes at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce ..

Islamabad High Court directs ICT Police to produce Shireen Mazari

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

Commissioner Bahawalpur assumes charge

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to i ..

Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect relief activities

4 minutes ago
 FDA DG for taking action against violation of buil ..

FDA DG for taking action against violation of building laws in residential colon ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction agains ..

Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction against Yaseen Malik at internationa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.