UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Ramzan Sugar Mills Case Till 19th

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 19th

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till March 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till March 19.

Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings due to engagement of the judge concerned, who was busy at the Lahore High Court.

The duty judge adjourned the proceedings after competing process of attendance of Hamza Shehbaz who was produced by jail staff.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of Paragon City scam against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 19.

Jail staff produced the Khawaja brothers at the start of the proceedings.

A National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor told the court that approver Qaiser Amin Butt could not appear due to illness. He mentioned that the approver was brought to the court in an ambulance on the last hearing.

At this, the court sought a medical report of Qaiser Amin Butt and adjourned furtherhearing till March 19.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Khawaja Saad Rafique Jail March Court

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condoles death of note ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresse ..

2 minutes ago

JKNF condemns arrest of Tariq Shah, his daughter b ..

2 minutes ago

District administration Peshawar fined 128 vehicle ..

2 minutes ago

Govt implementing policies for promotion of trade, ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister gives nod to plan to improve ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.