Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 19th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till March 19.

Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings due to engagement of the judge concerned, who was busy at the Lahore High Court.

The duty judge adjourned the proceedings after competing process of attendance of Hamza Shehbaz who was produced by jail staff.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of Paragon City scam against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique till March 19.

Jail staff produced the Khawaja brothers at the start of the proceedings.

A National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor told the court that approver Qaiser Amin Butt could not appear due to illness. He mentioned that the approver was brought to the court in an ambulance on the last hearing.

At this, the court sought a medical report of Qaiser Amin Butt and adjourned furtherhearing till March 19.