Court adjourns hearing of Rana Sanaullah case till Nov 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday adjourned drugs smuggling case hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till November 16.

Rana Sanaullah and the other accused appeared before the court and got their attendance marked.

However, the case was adjourned till November 16 due to the absence of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki area. The ANF had claimed that 15 kilogram drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader's car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.