Court Adjourns Hearing Of Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Court adjourns hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam till October 6.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Mushtaq Elahi conducted the case proceedings, wherein former commissioner of Rawalpindi (retired) Capt Muhammad Mahmood and two other accused appeared and got their attendence marked.

Two witnesses- former Rawalpindi Development Authority director Ammara Khan and director contracts Ilyas Khan appeared before the court , during the proceedings, and got recorded their statements in the presence of defence counsel.

The court directed both the witnesses to appear for cross examination on the next date of hearing, October 6 and adjourned further hearing.

The court had indicted the former commission and two others in the matter.The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam after a detailed inquiry.It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misuse their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22-km to 68-km.

