Court adjourns hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam till the next week.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Mushtaq Elahi conducted the case proceedings, wherein former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt. (retired) Muhammad Mahmood and two other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

Three witnesses - Zeshan Ahmad, Kinza Murtaza and Humaira Khan - appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and got recorded their statements in the presence of defence counsel.

The court directed all the witnesses to appear for cross examination on the next date of hearing and adjourned further hearing.

The court had indicted the former commissioner and two others in the matter.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kilometers to 68 kilometers.