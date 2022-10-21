UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Rawalpindi Ring Road Scam Till Oct 28

Published October 21, 2022

Court adjourns hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam till Oct 28

An anti-corruption court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam till October 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-corruption court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Rawalpindi Ring Road scam till October 28.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Mushtaq Elahi conducted the case proceedings, wherein former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and two other accused appeared and got their attendance marked.

Three witnesses appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and got recorded their statements in the presence of defence counsel, who also cross-examined them.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 28 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The court had indicted the former commission and two others in the matter.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the ring road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misuse their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 kms to 68 kms.

