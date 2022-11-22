Court adjourns hearing of sedition case against Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him till December 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him till December 3.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case and public prosecutor Raja Rizwan and Gill's lawyer Burhan Moazzam were present in the court. Two petitions were also filed on behalf of the PTI leader in the court.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor said that he was ready to present arguments on both petitions. Gill's lawyer said that it was important to know who were the suspects for a transparent trial.

He said that there were seven to eight more suspects, however, he did not know who they were. He said that he wanted the list of the suspects so that he knew who were they.

At this, Abbasi said that two suspects were appearing before the court.

The judge remarked that the prosecutor had maintained that there were no other suspects apart from these two.

Gill's lawyer requested the court to postpone the hearing of the case, but the prosecutor asked the court to set the next hearing soon.

Shahbaz Gill was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August.