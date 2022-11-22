UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing Of Sedition Case Against Shahbaz Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Court adjourns hearing of sedition case against Shahbaz Gill

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him till December 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the proceedings to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him till December 3.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case and public prosecutor Raja Rizwan and Gill's lawyer Burhan Moazzam were present in the court. Two petitions were also filed on behalf of the PTI leader in the court.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor said that he was ready to present arguments on both petitions. Gill's lawyer said that it was important to know who were the suspects for a transparent trial.

He said that there were seven to eight more suspects, however, he did not know who they were. He said that he wanted the list of the suspects so that he knew who were they.

At this, Abbasi said that two suspects were appearing before the court.

The judge remarked that the prosecutor had maintained that there were no other suspects apart from these two.

Gill's lawyer requested the court to postpone the hearing of the case, but the prosecutor asked the court to set the next hearing soon.

Shahbaz Gill was booked in a sedition and arms recovery case in August.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf August December From Court

Recent Stories

Ten troops killed in attack in Chad

Ten troops killed in attack in Chad

2 minutes ago
 US Concerned Turkey's Operation in Syria Could Com ..

US Concerned Turkey's Operation in Syria Could Complicate Fight Against IS - Whi ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews CPEC project after 11th JCC, P ..

Ahsan Iqbal reviews CPEC project after 11th JCC, PM China's visit Directs stakeh ..

2 minutes ago
 CM visits 'Winter Family Festival' at Jilani Park

CM visits 'Winter Family Festival' at Jilani Park

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against expected PTI's sit-in, possibl ..

6 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for overcharging

Profiteers fined for overcharging

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.