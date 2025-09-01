Court Adjourns Hearing Of Toshakhana-II Case Without Proceedings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was postponed on Monday without any proceedings.
The case was scheduled to be heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand.
The case had been fixed for hearing inside Adiala Jail, where the PTI founder is currently serving his sentence in another matter. However, instead of holding the proceedings inside the prison as previously announced, the court decided to shift the case back to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.
On the given date, no proceedings took place, and the court adjourned the hearing until September 5.
The Toshakhana-II case is one of several cases currently pending against the PTI founder and his spouse. It relates to allegations of misusing official gifts and failing to properly declare them in official records.
The Court officials explained that the change in venue and the decision to adjourn had bee made for administrative
reasons.
