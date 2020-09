Court adjourns hearing on accused acquittal plea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 21, on an acquittal plea of an accused Ismail Qureshi in rental power corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan adjourned hearing on the case without any further proceeding due to absence of Qureshi before it.

The court directed the accused to ensure his attendance on next date of hearing.

The same court adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall case till September 14, due to absence of absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor Usman Masood.