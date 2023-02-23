UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing On Defamation Case Against Ex-DG NAB

Published February 23, 2023

Court adjourns hearing on defamation case against ex-DG NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till February 28, on a defamation case against former director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Shehzad Saleem, filed by Tayyaba Gull.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani heard the case wherein the investigation officer submitted his report regarding the matter.

The report said that former DG NAB couldn't give satisfactory answers about the allegations, adding it proved that the stance of Tayyaba Gull as correct. He said Shehzad Saleem and Tayyaba Gull had been summoned for inquiry. The woman stated that the NAB had arrested her in 2019 but the court acquitted her due to the lack of evidence.

It said Tayyaba Gull stated that former DG NAB had carried out her character assassination on social media and tv channel, where he used derogatory remarks against her. The woman said that she had to face mental stress due to the allegations.

The report said that Shehzad Saleem had stated that he had been serving on various key government's posts. He said that the woman was leveling false allegation against him, adding she had been named in more than 25 cases along with her husband.

On submission of the report, the court served notices to respondents for February 28.

