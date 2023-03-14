UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Hearing On LNG Reference Till April 4

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Court adjourns hearing on LNG reference till April 4

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 4, on the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 4, on the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-Judge Javed Rana heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB prosecutor said that the arguments in the reference had already been concluded.

He said that the government had proposed amendments in the NAB law through which the courts had been given powers to shift the references to the relevant tribunals.

The judge asked the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that so far there was no need for his attendance in the court as he could send his counsel only.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till April 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi April Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.