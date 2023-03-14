Court adjourns hearing on LNG reference till April 4

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 4, on the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till April 4, on the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-Judge Javed Rana heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The NAB prosecutor said that the arguments in the reference had already been concluded.

He said that the government had proposed amendments in the NAB law through which the courts had been given powers to shift the references to the relevant tribunals.

The judge asked the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that so far there was no need for his attendance in the court as he could send his counsel only.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till April 4.