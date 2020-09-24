Court adjourns hearing on Pink Residency case till Sep 28

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Pink Residency corruption reference till September 28, against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Pink Residency corruption reference till September 28, against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

AC-I Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on corruption reference initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the fake accounts.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, Abdul Ghani Majeed and other accused appeared before the court. However, the accused Aslam Qureshi filed the exemption request from the hearing which was accepted by the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge said the delay tactics should not be used in the case, adding that sooner or later charges would be framed against the accused.

The defense lawyer assured the court that his client would appear before the court on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, two accused including Ali Gul and Qurban Ali moved pleas seeking their acquittal in the corruption reference.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing till the next date.