Court Adjourns Hearing On Pleas Of Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:53 PM

A local court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till June 26 on a petition seeking to remove Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) clauses from a case registered against PTI leader Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till June 26 on a petition seeking to remove Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) clauses from a case registered against PTI leader Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, and others.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case filed by Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan. The court also granted a one-time exemption from hearing to the two petitioners at the request of their lawyers.

The court instructed the lawyers to give arguments at next hearing regarding the removal of ATA clauses from the FIR. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that Sangjani Police Station had registered FIR against nine people including Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Malik Aamer Mehmood, Sajid Mehmood, Jamsheed Mehmood and others under a section of ATA pertaining to the protest after the decision of ECP against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

