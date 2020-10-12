Court adjourns hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference till Oct 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall corruption reference against the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others till October 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall corruption reference against the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others till October 22.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted the hearing on the case moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the CDA officials.

However, the court adjourned the case till the next date without further proceeding due to the absence of the defense lawyer.