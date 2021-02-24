UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Hearing On Toshakhana Case Against Zardari

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Court adjourns hearing on toshakhana case against Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 4, on 'toshakhana reference' against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned the case without proceeding without proceeding. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari and Gilani on their lawyers' request.

Meanwhile, the AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Nehar Khayam plot allotment reference connected with fake accounts scam till March 15, due to lawyers' strike.

The same court also adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference till March 3.

In third reference against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal pertaining to changing the status of community plot, the court sought report regarding the death of a co-accused Muhammad Ishfaq. The court also instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on March 11.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Lawyers Same March Gold Capital Development Authority All From Court

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

46 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.