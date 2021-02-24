Court adjourns hearing on toshakhana case against Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 4, on 'toshakhana reference' against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned the case without proceeding without proceeding. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari and Gilani on their lawyers' request.

Meanwhile, the AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Nehar Khayam plot allotment reference connected with fake accounts scam till March 15, due to lawyers' strike.

The same court also adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference till March 3.

In third reference against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal pertaining to changing the status of community plot, the court sought report regarding the death of a co-accused Muhammad Ishfaq. The court also instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on March 11.