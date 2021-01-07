(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on a plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari against confiscation of his Clifton house in a graft reference.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without any further proceeding due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The same court adjourned hearing without proceeding in rental power references against former secretary water and power Shahid Rafi and others due to leave of the judge.