Court Adjourns Hearing Till Feb 6 In Defamation Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 09:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti’s court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a defamation case filed by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal against PTI leader Murad Saeed.
During the hearing, legal representatives from both sides were present, but the absence of the Ministry of Communications reply halted further proceedings.
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has filed a defamation suit seeking 10 billion rupees in damages against Murad Saeed.
The case stems from allegations made by PTI leader Murad Saeed, who accused Ahsan Iqbal of involvement in a 70 billion rupees bribery scandal related to the Multan-Sukkur Motorway project.
Iqbal denies the allegations and has taken legal action against Saeed for defamation.
However, the court adjourned the case till February 6 as the new date for the hearing, giving the Ministry of Communications additional time to submit its response.
