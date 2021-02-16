UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns Illegal Land Allotment Reference Against Mir Shakil Till Mar 3

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Court adjourns illegal land allotment reference against Mir Shakil till Mar 3

An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of illegal land allotment reference against Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of illegal land allotment reference against Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 3.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings wherein Mir Shakil and others appeared and got their attendance marked.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shrif was also nominated as accused in the reference and the court had issued his perpetual arrest warrants after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case.

The bureau had also completed process for attachment of assets owned by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed Asad Ali March Million Court

Recent Stories

Head of Afghanistan's Massoud Foundation to visit ..

12 seconds ago

No rift among party members on awarding tickets: F ..

13 seconds ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Cairo on two-day visit of Eg ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan's President Says Would Be 'Pleasure' to V ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary Secy criticizes PML-N for polluting ..

2 minutes ago

Tree plantation to be performed at Government Spec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.