Court adjourns illegal land allotment reference against Mir Shakil till Mar 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of illegal land allotment reference against Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 3.

The court recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses during the proceedings and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings wherein Mir Shakil and others appeared and got their attendance marked.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shrif was also nominated as accused in the reference and the court had issued his perpetual arrest warrants after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case.

The bureau had also completed process for attachment of assets owned by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.