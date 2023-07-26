(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A civil court here on Wednesday granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, and sought arguments in their acquittal pleas from a case pertaining their alleged illegitimate marriage.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case against the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat submitted the request seeking one-time exemption from attendance to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and said that his client had to appear before the accountability court.

The court accepted the request and sought arguments against their acquittal pleas on July 31.