Open Menu

Court Adjourns Imran Khan's Marriage Case Till July 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Court adjourns Imran Khan's marriage case till July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A civil court here on Wednesday granted one-time exemption from appearance to PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, and sought arguments in their acquittal pleas from a case pertaining their alleged illegitimate marriage.

Civil Judge Qudratullah heard the case against the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat submitted the request seeking one-time exemption from attendance to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and said that his client had to appear before the accountability court.

The court accepted the request and sought arguments against their acquittal pleas on July 31.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Marriage Wife July From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for ..

Sharjah Ruler approves UOS’ 264 scholarships for postgraduate students

4 minutes ago
 Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adapt ..

Sherry unveils country's first-ever National Adaptation Plan

5 minutes ago
 NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

34 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

10 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

10 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

1 hour ago
Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

2 hours ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

2 hours ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

3 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

5 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan