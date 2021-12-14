UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns Jakhrani's Case Till Dec 22

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The accountability court Sukkur has adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against Aijaz Jakhrani till December 22.

The judge of the accountability court, Sukkur, Farid Anwar Qazi has proceeded the hearing of two corruption references; one of Rs780 million and another of Rs360 million against Aijaz Jakhrani, the adviser to the CM Sindh on Prison.

The witness, Maliha Soomro, sister of the Federal minister Mohammad Mian Soomro and Moula Bakhsh Soomro, also attended the court hearing. The court, after hearing the arguments of NAB's prosecutor and Jakhrani's lawyer, adjourned the hearing till December 22

