Court adjourns Javed Latif bail plea hearing till June 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition, filed by PML-N MNA Javed Latif in a case of defaming the state institutions, till June 9.

The court directed the counsel for the complainant to continue his arguments, on the next hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman heard the post-arrest bail petition of Javed Latif.

The complainants' counsel advanced his arguments and opposed the bail plea of Javed Latif.

He submitted that the case against Javed Latif had been registered under Sections 505 and 153 A of Pakistan Penal Code, which were not bailable offences. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail plea.

Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in the case.

Township police had registered a case against Mian Javed Latif on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.