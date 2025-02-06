ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till February 27, against PTI founder Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others in judicial complex attack case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case pertaining to vandalizing the public property at judicial complex at the time of appearance of PTI founder.

Defence lawyers including Ali Nawaz Awan, Sardar Masroof Khan, Amna Ali and others appeared before the court.

The court marked the attendance of accused and adjourned the case without further proceeding.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had registered case against PTI founder, Pervaiz Elahi, Ali Amin Gandapur and others.

The KPK’s CM Ali Amin Gandapur has already been declared absconder in the case due to continuous disappearance.