Court Adjourns Liaqat Qaimkhani Property Case Till April 14

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:26 PM

Court adjourns Liaqat Qaimkhani property case till April 14

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a NAB case seeking approval of seized property owned by former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani in fake accounts scam till April 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a NAB case seeking approval of seized property owned by former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani in fake accounts scam till April 14.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the above case and adjourned the hearing without further proceeding due to absence of National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer.

The court directed the NAB Investigating Officer to ensure his attendance on next hearing and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had seized 35 properties of Liaqat Qaimkhani and filed a plea to AC for its approval.

More Stories From Pakistan

