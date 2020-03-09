UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns LNG Case Hearing Against Abbasi Till April 1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Court adjourns LNG case hearing against Abbasi till April 1

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till April 1, in the LNG case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till April 1, in the LNG case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

At the outset of hearing, the former prime minister took the stance that despite lapse of six month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not presented supplementary reference against him.

The NAB prosecutor informed the judge that the preparation of the reference was in final phase and it would be filed on next hearing.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan, hearing the case, asked about the progress report regarding declaring accused Shahid Islam as proclaimed offender due to his not appearance.

The NAB prosecutor said that investigation officer of the case would submit report in this regard.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned that the three main accused including former prime minister Shahid KhaqanAbbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO)Sheikh Imranul Haq had already been granted bails in LNG reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Oil Progress April May Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Court

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice issued for Manshera

2 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 in United ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Women Entrepreneurship: O ..

14 minutes ago

Blast, firing heard in oath taking ceremony of Afg ..

28 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 2.32 in interbank

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Armenian Ambassador

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.