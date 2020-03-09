Court adjourns LNG case hearing against Abbasi till April 1

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till April 1, in the LNG case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing till April 1, in the LNG case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

At the outset of hearing, the former prime minister took the stance that despite lapse of six month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not presented supplementary reference against him.

The NAB prosecutor informed the judge that the preparation of the reference was in final phase and it would be filed on next hearing.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan, hearing the case, asked about the progress report regarding declaring accused Shahid Islam as proclaimed offender due to his not appearance.

The NAB prosecutor said that investigation officer of the case would submit report in this regard.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

It may be mentioned that the three main accused including former prime minister Shahid KhaqanAbbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO)Sheikh Imranul Haq had already been granted bails in LNG reference.