UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Adjourns LNG Case Till May 20

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Court adjourns LNG case till May 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to implementation report of non bailable arrest warrants against two foreigner accused in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference till May 20.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case. The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor requested the court to grant more time for filing a report regarding above matter, which was allowed by the judge. The co-accused had allegedly caused a loss worth Rs 21 billion to the exchequer in the graft reference.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Accountability Bureau May Gas Billion Court

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

13 minutes ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

13 minutes ago

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiv ..

14 minutes ago

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fi ..

14 minutes ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

14 minutes ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.