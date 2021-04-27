Court adjourns LNG reference against Abbasi till Wednesday

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till Wednesday in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till Wednesday in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wherein the cross examination by the defence counsel against prosecution witness continued.

During hearing, the judge expressed annoyance over absence of senior lawyer of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and observed that the court wouldn't grant permission to the accused to leave after marking attendance today.

Barrister Zafarullah could authorize any other lawyer for cross examination, the court said, adding that the court had already told that it would conduct day to day hearing if this attitude would be adopted.

The associate lawyer said that the COVID-19 test of Barrister Zafarullah was not yet negative. The court said that the defence could appoint another lawyer then, adding that everyone was aware of law that accused's attendance was necessary during witness's testimony.

The associate lawyer pleaded that senior lawyer would get recover in a few days and prayed to the court to allow Abbasi to leave the court.

The court allowed Abbasi to leave and after this a co-accused Saeed Ahmed's lawyer conducted cross examination with witness Abdul Rasheed Jokheo.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till Wednesday.