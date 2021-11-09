UrduPoint.com

Court Adjourns LNG Reference Against Khaqan Abbasi Till Nov 16

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 16, on petitions challenging LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The defence lawyer continued their arguments in the reference in line of new amendments in NAB Ordinance.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shihid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

At the outset of hearing, the gazetted copy of NAB amendment Ordinance was produced before the court. The judge asked the defence lawyers if they wanted to say something.

Lawyer Barrister Qasim Abbasi gave references of various legal points and some judgments of the top court. He requested the court to take the decision keeping in view the legal points.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza objected over the arguments and said the Supreme Court's judgments mentioned here by the defence couldn't be applied in these cases. He said the agreement between EETPL and sui southern gas company was made till 2029. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail had given approval for extra 200% provision of gas, he said, adding that the law didn't grant such permission.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived at the rostrum and adopted the stance that he was not seeking relief under NAB ordinance. He was thankful to the NAB prosecutor who brought all facts on the record.

He prayed the court to make the arguments of NAB prosecutor as part of the case record as it would help him in the trial.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till November 16.

