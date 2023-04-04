Close
Court Adjourns LNG Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Till May 2

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Court adjourns LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan till May 2

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till May 2 on the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till May 2 on the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the LNG reference wherein PML-N's leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of the hearing, Defence lawyer Dr. Amanullah said the cases were pending with the high court and Supreme Court (SC) regarding the amendments in NAB laws.

He prayed the court to adjourn the hearing on the case until the judgment in these cases.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till May 2. Meanwhile talking to the media, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that four judges of accountability had been changed but the decision in LNG reference was yet awaited. He said that the judiciary had to restore its image itself.

Once an objection was raised against bench members then they couldn't give judgment in a concerned matter, he said.

