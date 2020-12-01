Court adjourns LNG reference till Dec 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference till December 8, against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan, his son Abdullah Khaqan, former finance minster Miftah Ismail and others.

At the outset of hearing, the court started testimony of prosecution witness Muhammad Hassan.

The defense lawyer Barrister Zafarullah objected on the proceeding and said that the NAB had not provide the complete copies of reference against his client to this the prosecutor said that his department had already shared the copies of reference and it could provide against if the defense required it.

Barrister Zafarullah said that some pages in the draft were missing and there was no signature on documents to this the prosecutor said that the defense would be shared all copies.

The court asked the NAB prosecutor to again provide the copies to the defense after completing it.

The court, however, said that the defense should have apprised the judge earlier if there was some issue with the documents.

NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the defense should show the received copies then everything would get cleared.

The court said that let it record the statement of witness and asked the prosecution to share the documents again on same day.

NAB prosecutor said that a letter had been written on November 12, 2012 regarding appointment of a LNG consultant company.

The court also witnessed the exchange of heated remarks between prosecutor and defense counsel over the matter of documents provision.

The defense counsel requested the court to adjourn hearing till next date to this the judge said that his court had already given two weeks in this case.

The defense counsel requested the court to hear this case once in a week. The court then adjourned hearing the matter till December 8.