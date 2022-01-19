Court adjourns LNG reference till Jan 25

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 08:03 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 25, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail and others

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer continued cross examination against NAB witness Asim Trimzi.

The court adjourned further hearing till next date where in the cross examination of the witness would continue.

