Court adjourns LNG reference till Jan 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till January 25, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer continued cross examination against NAB witness Asim Trimzi.

The court adjourned further hearing till next date where in the cross examination of the witness would continue.